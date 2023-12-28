Islam Makhachev gives timeline for his UFC return

Islam Makhachev has revealed when he hopes to step foot back into the octagon.

Since delivering the vicious head kick knockout to Alexander Volkanovski last time out, Islam Makhachev has solidified himself as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

There are several opponents available to the lightweight king, whether that be in his weight class or elsewhere. Alongside his possible next matchups, the Russian has now opened up on when he wants to be booked to fight.

Revealing an ideal timeline for his return, Islam Makhachev took to social media to announce to the world when to expect him back in the cage. Unfortunately, if he doesn't get his preferred date, fans will have to wait until after Ramadan to watch him compete again.

Makhachev has been assessing his options with both Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira insisting they should get the next shot at his lightweight throne.

The Dagestani understandably believes in his ability to keep the title for as long as he wants. He made that clear after calling out the top 5 in his division during a post on social media.

"Arman [Tsarukyan], Dustin [Poirier], Justin [Gaethje], Charles [Oliveira] they're all good, they're TOP 5 in the world, but none of them will get the belt while I'm here. That's it."

Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje next?

Winning three of his last four with a huge knockout against Dustin Poirier coming in his most recent bout, Justin Gaethje staked his claim at Makhachev's title.

'The Highlight' made his case to be next in line ahead of Charles Oliveira. While 'Do Bronx' is a viable contender, the former interim lightweight champion believes a fresh matchup between him and Islam Makhachev should be opted for over a rematch with the Brazilian.

His comments didn't sit too well with the 155 king who insisted he should be careful about what he wishes for.

Having not competed since July, Justin Gaethje would have enough time to prepare for a lightweight title fight should the UFC give Islam Makhachev his preferred March clash.

If not, the division will have to be held up until Ramadan is finished, which would likely see the titleholder return to combat from April 9 onwards.