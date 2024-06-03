Islam Makhachev confirms staph infection rumors

Islam Makhachev has admitted that the staph infection rumors are in fact true.

Ahead of his UFC 302 showdown with Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev seemed to be suffering from staph infection.

Fans were quick to spot a wound on the Russian's leg that looked like staph infection after media day pictures were released. After days of speculation, the lightweight champion has confirmed those rumors.

While speaking with UFC Eurasia following his title defense, Islam Makhachev revealed that the speculation was true.

"Yes I had some [problems]," Makhachev admitted. "I had a staph infection. It was bothering me for a week or so when we arrived here in the US."

"It did distract me a little so I didn't train. I had some rest to make sure it wouldn't get worse."

"I saw the doctors. I don't think it really affected me, I just had to take some time off."

When asked whether he had any intentions of rescheduling the fight to heal from the infection, Makhachev simply stated that it was never an option.

"Not at all. After coming such a long way, we didn't even think about pulling out, unless the doctor would [have forced me to]."

Islam Makhachev has solidified his spot as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Even with staph infection, Makhachev was able to not only beat, but finish one of the greatest fighters to ever steph into the octagon.

Dustin Poirier has shared the cage with the best of the best and always puts on a show for fans. Despite giving the champion a tough fight, it wasn't enough to get the job done.

Makhachev showcased his elite striking and grappling all the way up until he secured the D'arce choke submission midway through the final round. While he had a good showing, the Dagestani did seem to fatigue quicker, meaning the staph infection possibly played a role in the bout.

Check out what Islam Makhachev had to say about his staph infection below.