Ilia Topuria is a Conor McGregor imitator, claims Dan Hooker

Ilia Topuria has cemented himself as one of the best fighters in the world at present, but Dan Hooker believes he's only managing to stay relevant because of Conor McGregor.

The featherweight king had an incredible year and is considered by many to be the greatest fighter of 2024. He knocked out UFC legends Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in back-to-back outings, but not everybody is impressed.

During a recent interview, Dan Hooker insisted that Ilia Topuria is imitating his idol Conor McGregor in hopes of staying relevant; as rumors of him changing division surface.

"It's just classic sh*t," Hooker said about Topuria's claims of moving up to lightweight. "It's pretty evident that he's just working off McGregor's playbook."

"Line one of McGregor's playbook is just like, 'Keep your name in the headlines.' That's all I kind of see from Topuria; keeping his name in headlines."

Hooker later stated that Topuria should stick to his word and fight Alexander Volkanovski for the second time next year.

"The guy doesn't fight that often. I think he just fights Volk sometime next year. March [or] April."

"[If he doesn't want to fight Volkanovski] then don't get in the f***ing cage with him and agree to fight him then, d***head. You let him get in the cage, you had a face-off with him, and you said you'd fight him."

"Bro, man to man, that's that. That's that. You've agreed, you've already agreed to a fight. How are you going to back out of it now?"

Hooker continued.

"You shouldn't have agreed to another fight then. You should have just said no at the time... You've been challenged and you accepted..."

"It's Volk vs. Ilia. That's the next fight because Dan Hooker said so... In all honesty, are they taking the p***?"

