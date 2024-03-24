Igor Severino immediately released after UFC Vegas 89 biting DQ

Flyweight Igor Severino was immediately cut by the fight promotions after being disqualified for biting Andre Lima.

In a stunning display of unsportsmanlike conduct, flyweight Igor Severino was disqualified during his UFC Vegas 89 bout against Andre Lima after biting him.

Midway through the second round, Severino bit Lima in the arm while Lima was attempting to take him down. Referee Chris Tognoni halted the fight and called in a doctor to check Lima before disqualifying Severino. The bite marks were clearly visible during Lima's post-fight interview.

"Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters," UFC CEO Dana White told Kevin Iole. "If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing u can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC."

Back at UFC 47 in April 2004, heavyweight Wes Sims accused Mike Kyle of bitting him during their match. During the post-fight press conference a bite mark was clearly visible on Sims' chest. That's the only other time I can recall that a fighter has bitten another fighter inside the octagon.

Of course, the most famous bite in combat sports came in June 1997 when Mike Tyson bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear at the MGM Grand Garden and was disqualified.

Igor Severino biting Andre Lima at UFC Vegas 89 video