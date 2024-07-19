Hulk Hogan lauds 'hero' Donald Trump during electrifying RNC Convention speech

Hulk Hogan is the latest global celebrity to have given Donald Trump his flowers.

Following his attack last week, Donald Trump is being branded a true American hero by many of his fellow countrymen. One man that joined in on the praise was one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Hulk Hogan.

'Hulkamania' is a two-time WWE Hall-of-Fame inductee for the incredible work he put in over the years. Though retired, the 70-year-old remains a global star, and he just used his electrifying stature to deliver a fiery speech for former President Trump.

Since getting shot and demanding Americans fight, Donald Trump has been the center of attention, and rightly so. As Trump battles to be reinstated into the White House, supporters are beginning to speak up and Hulk Hogan is just the latest.

"Well, let me tell you something, brother..." a fired up Hogan said during his speech for Trump. "At the end of the day, with our leader up there, my hero, that gladiator, we're going to bring America back together. One real American at a time."

"I've seen some great tag teams in my time. Hulk Hogan and 'The Macho Man' Randy Savage. But you know something, I see the greatest tag team of my life, standing upon us, getting ready to straighten this country out for all the real Americans."

"You better get ready because when Donald J. Trump becomes the president of the United States, all the real Americans are going to be nicknamed 'Trumpites'."

"So, with the power of Donald J. Trump, and all the 'Trumpites' running wild, America is going to get back on track. And like Donald J. Trump said, America is going to be great again."

Hogan then ramped up his speech, cutting a memorable promo and tearing his top apart, reminiscent of the old days.

"I think about how Donald Trump, his family was compromised. When I look out there and I see Donald Trump, I think about ow his business was compromised."

"But what happened last week, when they took a shot at my hero, and they tried to kill the next president of the United States. Enough was enough and I said, let Trumpamania run wild, brother. Let Trumpamania rule again. Let Trumpamania make America great again."

"As an entertainer, I tried to stay out of politics. But after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years, and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent."

"I'm here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero. And I'm proud to support my hero as the next president of this United States."

Hogan continued, discussing the 2024 election and reminiscing on an old encounter with Trump.

"I've known Donald Trump for over 35 years..." Hogan said. "The last time I was up on stage, Donald Trump was sitting at ringside at the Trump Plaza. I was bleeding like a pig and I won the world title, right in front of Donald J. Trump."

"And you know something, he's going to win in November, and we're all going to be champions again when he wins. And like I said, I've known that man for over 35 years and he's always been the biggest Patriot, and he still is..."

"No matter the odds, he always finds a way to win. And when he's back in our White House, America is going to start winning again."

Hogan's praise for Trump continued.

"I know tough guys, but let me tell you something, Donald Trump is the toughest of them all. They've thrown everything at Donald Trump. All the investigations, the impeachments, the court cases, and he's still standing and kicking their birth."

"You know, we've never had it better than the Trump years. Back then, we has a thriving economy, we had strong borders, we had safe streets, we had peace and respect around the world. But then we lost it all in the blink of an eye."

"Crime is out of control, the border is out of control. Pricing of food and gas and housing is out of control, and the only person who can clean this up is Donald Trump..."

"So, all you criminals, all you low lives, all you scumbags, all you drug dealers, and all you crooked politicians need to answer one question, brother."

"What you gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trumpamaniacs run wild on you, brother?"

Watch Hulk Hogan's instant-classic Donald Trump speech below.