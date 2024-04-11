Holly Holm: 'Ronda Rousey wasn't better than me'

Former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey opened up about her UFC 193 knockout loss to Holly Holm in an interview with Valeria Lipovetsky. Rousey blamed the loss on having a concussion, a difficult weight cut, and a bad mouth guard.

"My mouth guard was bad. I literally came into that fight concussed from slipping down some stairs already after all these years of concussions," Rousey said. "Then, I had an absolutely terrible weight cut, which means you have less fluid in your brain to protect it."

On Wednesday, at the UFC 300 Media Day, Holm reacted to Rousey's comments.

"I say this out of respect. In order to have a big upset like that fight was you have to have a dominant champion. So without her being so dominant then I couldn't have been able to have such an upset," said Holm.

"With that being said, I was the better fighter. I was the better fighter that night," Holm continued. "Every fighter at this point, if you've made a career of fighting, you've had a concussion at some point. You go back and look at some of my boxing fights and some of the things I've done I've definitely had some concussions. I'll never sit here and use that as an excuse for any loss. I think it's just probably hard for her to really like want to maybe admit that, I was just the better fighter.

"Was she so dominant and a good champion? 100 percent. I give her that, but she wasn't better than me and especially that night."

Holm welcomes two-time Olympic Gold medalist and former Professional Fighters League lightweight champion Kayla Harrison to the octagon this weekend at UFC 300.