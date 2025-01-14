For the first time in a decade, former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm is a free agent.

Former UFC woman's bantamweight champion Holly Holm is no longer with the fight promotion. Holm requested a release from the organization and was granted her request.

On Monday, Holm’s manager Lenny Fresquez confirmed to several news outlets that "The Preacher's Daughter" was granted a release from the UFC roster to pursue other opportunities.

Holm made her octagon debut in Feb. 2015 at UFC 184 as an undefeated mixed martial artists. Holm entered the sport after having a Hall of Fame boxing career. In her third fight with the promotion, Holm fought for the women's bantamweight championship against Ronda Rousey in the UFC 193 main event. She etched her name in UFC history books by knockout out the longtime titleholder via head kick in the second round.

She'd lose the belt in her first title defense, falling victim to a rear-naked choke against Miesha Tate at UFC 196. She'd never regain championship status.

After the loss to Tate, Holm bounced back and forth between the bantamweight and featherweight divisions. In her featherweight debut, she fought for the inaugural women's 145-pound title against Germaine de Randamie but lost by unanimous decision.

Holm would fight for the featherweight championship again at UFC 219, losing to at the legendary Cris Cyborg by decision. He final shot at UFC gold came at UFC 239 in July 2019. Holm faced Amanda Nunes for the women's bantamweight belt. Nunes stopped Holm late in the opening round via head kick followed by punches.

Holm last fought at UFC 300, losing to Kayla Harrison via rear-naked choke. During her UFC tenure, Holm was a constant contender and faced the best female fighters in two divisions. Free to pursue other opportunities in combat sports, it's unclear where Holm will end up next.