Holly Holm explains why she left the UFC: 'I'm not done'

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm requested to be released by the fight promotion and was granted her request.

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm requested to be released by the fight promotion to pursue other opportunities, and the organization granted Holm her request.

Holm explained her decision to leave the UFC during an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show.

"It's been already, my gosh, eight months since my last fight, or something like that, seven or eight months. And I know that I'm not going to fight forever but I still want a couple of more," Holm said.

"I had been in a little bit of talk just trying to see if anything would happen. And I did want to be able to dance in the UFC octagon one more time, but it just didn't seem like it was something that was going to be promised," Holm continued.

"I did have two fights left on the contract, but it's not always promised. I didn't want to wait around forever either, so I wanted to see what other options there are."

Holly Holm: 'Maybe I go to boxing'

While Holm's time in the UFC may be over, she's thankful for her experiences in the fight promotion. The 43-year old isn't ready to close the door on fighting somewhere else, though, and believes that she has a couple more fights left in her before hanging up the gloves.

"There's no negative thoughts. There's no hate or anything like that. I'm super thankful for my entire journey with the UFC and all the opportunities that they've given me and being able to fight for a title. I'm super thankful for the journey and I'm not done," Holm said. "I know I still have a couple of fights left in me and I want to see what doors open up. Maybe I go to boxing."

Before Holm entered the UFC octagon in February 2015, she had already put together a Hall of Fame worthy boxing career. She had been a multiple-time boxing world champion, defending her titles 18 times in three weight classes.

"I'm just leaving my options open," she said.