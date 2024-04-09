Henry Cejudo suggests Jon Jones sue DFSI worker for defamation of character

After a Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) worker accused UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones of threatening her, some fighters have come out in support of Jones. One of those fighters was former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

“Is Jon Jones innocent? One hundred percent," Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. "It’s almost like these people want to somewhat create a story because they want to portray, keep going with the storyline that Jon Jones is ‘the monster.’

“From what I saw in the video, and getting a chance to know Jon, I could get frustrating at times. Trust me by that, I’ve gotten into it with guys from USADA. People who I’ve known for years, people who have tested me for years. They catch you at a party, they catch you at early in the morning. I mean, it’s normal for you to kind of get frustrated like, ‘Hey man, what’s going on here?'”

Jones admitted that he was angry but denied threatening anyone. He also posted a video response to the allegations including surveillance footage showing him high-fiving the workers as they were leaving.

The DFSI worker filed a complaint with the The Albuquerque (N.M.) Police Department. In the complaint, she accused Jones of being intoxicated and threatening her. Cejudo believes it's time for Jones to take legal action against the worker.

“If I’m you Jon Jones, you know what I would do? I would get her for defamation of character,” Cejudo said. “I would get her for being a two-faced c*nt, and trying to come at you for something that you really didn’t do.

“I think if anything Jon, you should probably start fighting this and go against them. Make them think twice before they start bringing your name up. Make them think twice before they’re going to make up a story about you, you know, threatening to kill somebody or whatnot.”