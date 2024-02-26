Henry Cejudo calls out Brandon Moreno: 'I want to hurt you'

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo and former two-time flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno are coming off back-to-back losses. Moreno was defeated by Brandon Royval in the UFC Fight Night 237 main event on Saturday.

Cejudo came out of retirement in May 2023 losing to Aljamain Sterling via split decision. At UFC 298 on Feb. 17, Cejudo lost to Merab Dvalishvili. Following Moreno's loss to Royval in the rematch, Cejudo called out "The Assassin Baby."

Cejudo and Moreno used to train together, but when Moreno helped prepare Joseph Benevidez to fight Cejudo their relationship soured. "That's when it somewhat became personal," Cejudo said on his YouTube channel.

"What fight would be better than Triple C, Brandon Moreno, the Mexican-American versus the true Mexican, and they come together, and they do a five round showdown at the Sphere, in Las Vegas for Mexican Independence Day," Cejudo continued.

“I like it. I think [if] there’s any way we should settle it, enough talking, enough cringing, enough antics, and enough all of that. The only way to get it on, Brandon Moreno, is I accept your challenge. Let’s do it, Mexican Independence Day. What you got? You gonna sign that contract? Are you a Mexican, or a Mexican’t?”

"I think we should settle it. It think it's time to settle it. I think Dana White, I think the storyline is there. I think the history is there. I think you have two former champions that have lost and are now coming together to put one of the greatest showdowns in UFC history. I'm just waiting for the call. I'm just waiting on the call. Brandon Moreno, I'm going to finish this again. I want to fight you. I want to hurt you. I think we owe it to each other. I think we owe it to the fans. This is too good for this to not take place."