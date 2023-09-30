Graphic Video: Britain Hart tooth-flying performance retains BKFC Title

Britain Hart retained her Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship women's strawweight title on Friday in the BKFC 51 main event.

Friday night at Salem Civic Center in Virginia, BKFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Britain Hart successfully defended her title against top challenger Melanie Shah in the BKFC 51 main event.

Hart used her boxing skills and footwork to touch Shah up with hard power shots and clean combinations. She brutally battered Shah for most of the fight to win by a 50-45 unanimous decision.

In the final round, Hart aggressively tried to finish Shah. She connected with punch after punch, knocking out Shah's tooth in the process.

Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship 51 Official Results

Main Card

Champion Britain Hart def. Melanie Shah via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) – retains women’s strawweight title

Dustin Pague def. Joe Elmore via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Stanislav Grosu def. Blake LaCaze via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:51

Bruce Abramski def. Mark Culp via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:43

Joseph Creer def. Ronnie Glass via TKO (body punch) – Round 3, 1:18

Harris Stephenson def. Brian Maxwell via disqualification (illegal grounded strike) – Round 5, 0:29

Brett Fields def. Kaine Tomlinson Sr. via TKO (punch) – Round 1, 1:39

Preliminary Card