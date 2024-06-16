Gervonta Davis stops Frank Martin with vicious round eight knockout

Gervonta Davis has once again lived up to the hype, delivering yet another memorable knock out–this time against the tough Frank Martin.

After a fiery buildup to the fight, fans were looking forward to watching Davis take on the challenge posed by Martin. Despite being scheduled for twelve rounds, it only took eight for 'Tank' to impose his will and get the job done.

Frank Martin showed up in the opening rounds, controlling the fight early on. Proceedings slowly began shifting in favor of Gervonta Davis who implemented a constant forward pressure that was hard for his opponent to keep up with.

Though he started to lose momentum, Martin belonged he could box with the very best in and around his weight class.

As the eighth round came around, Davis' forward movement and heavy hands proved too much for Martin to deal with. The 29-year-old landed a sickening left that called a stop to affairs, subsequently ending the unbeaten run of 'The Ghost', and making another defense of the WBA world lightweight title.

Ahead of the clash, tensions between the 135ers were high and that was on display during fight week.

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin were visibly heated when they came face-to-face in the days leading up to fight night. This lead to a viral moment which saw Davis feint towards Martin, making him awkwardly flinch.

As he does so often, Davis stole the spotlight after securing the viral knockout. The victory extended the fan-favorite's record to a perfect 29-0, with 27 of those coming by way of knockout.

Gervonta Davis is arguably one of the scariest boxers of his generation, but that hasn't stopped fighters from calling him out.

Ryan Garcia was in attendance, sporting custom-made apparel targeting Davis. 'King' Ryan is hopeful that the two can come to an agreement on a rematch following their first meeting last year.