Georges St-Pierre: I'm 'absolutely not' the super fight Dana White has teased

Former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre answered questions from the media at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational on Sunday.

UFC President Dana White has teased a "super fight" that'll take place next year at UFC 300, but it will "absolutely not' include Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre commentated the UFC Fight Pass Invitation grappling event on Sunday and answered questions from the media. At 42-years old, St-Pierre said that competing in a mixed martial arts fight is behind him.

"Absolutely not," St-Pierre said when asked if he was part of the super fight rumors.

"I promise you. I always told myself that I wouldn't fight in a cage after the age of 40. I don't say I would never compete in any combat sport, but fight in a cage proficiently in a serious thing for my legacy, I will not do it," said St-Pierre. "There's something that I care about more than my legacy is my health and I think it's sad because a lot of athletes in combat sports, actually most of them, retire too late. It's a shame a little bit because they tarnish not only their legacy, but they tarnish their health.

"I think it's important for an athlete to prepare for their retirement early, before they retire, so when they retire they know where to go to do something out of their life."

St-Pierre last competed in November 2017, defeating Michael Bisping to capture the middleweight championship. He earned 'Performance of the Night,' but relinquished the title and retired a second time.

During his interview, St-pierre said that Nick Diaz is planning a return to the Octagon. Diaz made a return at UFC 266 in September 2021 for a rematch with Robbie Lawler. He lost the fight via TKO and promptly retired from the sport, again.

"Nick is probably looking for a comeback in MMA," St-Pierre said. If you following Diaz' social media accounts, he's in excellent shape. He could certainly be part of a super fight. As for now, the secret of the super fight remains intact.