Georges St-Pierre gives his pick for UFC 304 welterweight title fight

The legendary Georges St-Pierre gave his pick for the upcoming UFC 304 main event between welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

A welterweight title bout between champion Leon Edwards and second-ranked contender Belal Muhammad headlines the UFC 304 fight card on July 27. It will be Edwards' third title defense and Muhammad's first championship bout.

The event takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester, England and who is better equipped to give a prediction on the fight's outcome than arguably the greatest welterweight of all time, Georges St-Pierre?

"I think Leon is better. I think Leon is champion for a reason because he's better," St-Pierre said on the Anik and Florian Podcast.

St-Pierre quickly pointed out that the best fighter doesn't always win. "It's not always be best fighter that wins the fight. It's the fighter that fights the best the night of the fight," St-Pierre said. "There is no certainty in this sport. You can make the fight ten times and ten different outcomes will happen."

Edwards captured the 170-pound championship by knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in August, 2022 by a head kick in the final round. In the rematch, Edwards defeated Usman via unanimous decision. In December, Edwards defended the belt a second time against Colby Covington.

"Rush" admitted that he may be a little 'biased' because he knows Edwards well and has hung out with him on occasion. But his prediction wasn't based on who he personally likes more.

"I know Leon a little bit and I'm a little bit biased because I've hung out with him a few times, and he's an extremely nice person, and I had a great time," St-Pierre said.

St-Pierre retired from mixed martial arts after becoming a two-division champion by defeating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November 2017. A month later, St-Pierre announced that he was vacating his UFC middleweight title after 34 days of holding the belt.