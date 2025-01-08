Former UFC heavyweight champ explains why Tom Aspinall won't beat Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is widely regarded as the greatest fighter in the promotion's history. He essentially held the light heavyweight crown for nine years give or take a few suspensions. After three years away from competition, Jones returned to win the heavyweight championship further solidifying his legacy as the GOAT.

After Jones won the heavyweight title by defeating Ciryl Gane, he was sidelined with an injury while preparing to face former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic. UFC matchmakers opted to create an interim title in his absence. Tom Aspinall knocked out Sergei Pavlovich to capture the interim belt and has been calling out Jones since.

Jones has two potential opponents: light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and interim heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall. Many believe Aspinall could give Jones trouble but not former champion Cain Velasquez. Velasquez believes Jones would defeat the interim champ.

“No, I don’t think he does,” Velasquez told Ariel Helwani when asked if Aspinall would beat Jones.. “Me just watching him, I kind of see his pattern a little bit in his striking, the way he comes in and strikes. I think Jon sees it too.

“Again, Jon studies, man. He does his homework, you know. He’s a master at this. He analyzes things and studies things over and over again. I think just for that reason, he’s going to know what to do. I don’t think he beats Jon, no.”

“Everybody has a fight pattern and he has a fight pattern,” Velasquez continued. “Some disguise it better than others. … (Aspinall) does have a pattern that’s somewhat easier to find, when he comes in and strikes. So a lot of things come with that, disguising your pattern, throwing fakes here and there, but when he comes in and attacks, he attacks. It’s 100 percent full go. He comes in, glides in, lunges in, and does his attack. Not that is not effective, it is. He’s done great things with it, look at where he’s at now. But I think the type of guy that Jon Jones is, I think he studies him and beats him because of that.”