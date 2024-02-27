Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub flips his truck and posts the shocking video

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub flipped his truck in an off-road accident and posted the video to social media.

Things can take a dangerous turn in an instant in motorsports, and former UFC heavyweight Brandan Schaub found that out the hard way.

The 40-year old flipped his truck in an off-road incident but was not seriously injured in the frightening rollover. On Tuesday, he posted a video of the crash to social media. Schaub hit is head on the drivers side window and received a concussion in the incident.

The former fighter was violently thrown around during the wreck and was lucky to escape without serious injuries.

“It’s all fun and games and we had some fun with it. Here’s the thing, thank God I wasn’t seriously hurt. I got a concussion, those suck, and I definitely didn’t need another one. But, it could’ve been a lot worse," Schaub said on his YouTube channel discussing the accident.

Schaub appeared on the tenth season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2009, coached by Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Rashad Evans. He was Evans' second team pick and advanced to the finals where he faced Roy Nelson. Nelson won the TUF 10 heavyweight tournament by knocking out Schaub in the first round.

Schaub fought 10 times in the UFC after appearing on the reality series. He went 6-5 in his five-year UFC tenure before retiring in December 2014 after a TKO loss to Travis Browne UFC 181.