Fighter releases first statement since Paddy Pimblett's controversial choke

Paddy Pimblett refused to let go of a choke during training and his victim has released a statement following the incident.

Earlier this week, Paddy Pimblett sunk in a deep rear naked choke and refused to let go after his opponent tapped. Now, days later, the victim—Denis Frimpong—has responded for the first time since the incident.

'The Baddy' has jumped from regional fame to global stardom since making a move over to the UFC. Despite having countless people who doubt his ability, the scouser has proved them wrong time and time again inside the octagon.

One of those doubters is fellow MMA fighter Denis Frimpong. The Ghanaian has butted heads with Paddy Pimblett on several occasions online, which then escalated into a brawl at the gym.

The two exchanged leather in a heavy sparring session which was cut short when Pimblett caught Frimpong in a submission. 

Instead of letting go, the UFC ace held the choke, forcing other members of the gym to separate the pair.

Now, for the first time since their controversial spar, Denis Frimpong shared a somewhat surprising response on social media.

"To everyone chatting sh*t about [Paddy Pimbett] not letting the choke go, chill out," Frimpong said in defense of Pimblett. "It's a f***ing choke."

"I didn't even go unconscious and it was a straightener scrap. I went in fully expecting that if he caught a choke, he was gonna try put me out."

"Don't chat sh*t, you don't know."

Despite his lack of experience in the sport and his subsequent submission defeat during their collision in the gym, Frimpong didn't embarrass himself in the session against Pimblett.

'The Menace' handled himself for an impressive six minutes against a fighter firmly inside the UFC lightweight division's top 15

With just a handful of mixed martial arts bouts under his belt, Frimpong likely took some positives from his altercation with Paddy Pimblett and managed to earn some new fans (and haters) from the encounter.
