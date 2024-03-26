Skip to main content

Erin Blanchfield: 'Rose Namajunas is better at 115 pounds'

Second-ranked women's flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield believes former two-time strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas was better at 115 pounds.

Former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas picked up her first win as a flyweight at UFC on Vegas 89 on March 23.  She headlined the event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas against eighth-ranked Amanda Ribas.  

Namajunas defeated Ribas via unanimous decision and debuted in the Top 10 women's flyweight rankings.  It was her second bout in the 125-pound weight class.  She made her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot last December and lost by decision.  

Namajunas made the move up a weight class after losing the strawweight title to Carla Esparza in a rematch at UFC 274.  Second-ranked flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield believes Namajunas is a better as a strawweight.  

"I think she's better at 115," Blanchfield told The MMA Hour.  "I think just moving up a weight class ten pounds like 115 to 125, it's a big percentage of your body weight especially when you're that small.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"She won against Ribas, but Ribas is also someone who's fought at 115.  She's not that big of a girl," Blanchfield continued.  "She had the one fight against Manon and she lost that.  I think she's a great fighter.  I think he's got a lot of skill, but I think she's going to be a little outsized at 125."      

Blanchfield (12-1) headlines this weekend's UFC on ESPN event in Atlantic City against Manon Fiorot (11-1).  Blanchfield is ranked second in the flyweight division while Fiorot is ranked third.  It's a battle of the winning streaks.  Fiorot will enter the match riding an 11-fight winning streak while Blanchfield has won her last nine bouts.  
khabib-nurmagomedov-1600
News

Khabib Nurmagomedov kicked off plane after dispute with flight crew

Khabib Nurmagomedov was escorted from a plane after a misunderstanding led to a dispute with the flight crew.

By Joshua Ryan
ufc311countdown-islam-arman-1600
News

UFC 311 Countdown: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2

UFC 311 Countdown previews two title fights, as lightweight king Islam Makhachev looks to defend his crown against Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch.

By Jeff Cain
ufc311-countdown-merab-umar-1600
News

UFC 311 Countdown: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC 311 Countdown looks at the UFC 311 co-main event between bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

By Jeff Cain