Emotional Colby Covington speaks out for first time since UFC Tampa loss

A visibly emotional Colby Covington has now spoken out after an unsuccessful return to the octagon at UFC Tampa.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion has been a mainstay in the 170 lbs division but his time spent around the top is ending. For the first time since 2015, 'Chaos' was on the losing side of a non-title bout and now finds himself with just one win in his last four outings.

While there was plenty of time to get back into the fight, Colby Covington's return to the octagon was cut short when doctors warranted the cut above his right eye enough to bring a halt to proceedings.

An impressive display by Joaquin Buckley earned him his sixth straight win in the cage. Once the rankings are updated, he will likely take Covington's #6 spot and could be just one standout performance away from a title shot.

Following the defeat, Covington shared a behind-the-scenes look at UFC Tampa. During the footage, the 36-year-old spoke about his future in the UFC.

"We're going to be back stronger than ever," Covington insisted following his defeat on Saturday night. "This is just the beginning for me."

"I wasn't at my best tonight. [I] came off the couch but it was for the company. I did this for the company that I love so much, that changed my life."

"I know that there's still a lot of fight in me and the best is yet to come."

Covington then questioned the stoppage and believes he was starting to wear on Buckley going into the latter rounds.

"I was just getting warmed up in that fight. I think it was tied up 1-1 and I was starting to wear on him."

"I can see him breathing out of his mouth, I was starting to catch him with more shots. So, it's unfortunate that they stopped it. Even Dana [White] came out and said if that was in Vegas, that would have never been stopped."

"I took his hardest shots and they weren't nothing. They didn't phase me at all. I was walking [him] right down. We'll come back stronger. It's a lesson to everybody [who] faces adversity in life; never give up and keep coming forward for your dreams and your goals in life."

While no illegal action was called for the cut, Covington believes the cause of it was a clash of heads—insisting it played a huge factor in how he approached the rest of the fight.

"We came in close contact and I feel like there was a headbutt," Covington said. "As soon as it cut in the first round, I couldn't see."

"I had blurred vision, I was seeing three different people. I was like, 'F***, which one do I punch?' I didn't know what to do, I was kind of confused."

"I knew I had to keep fighting. I knew I had to give the UFC and the fans a show and that's what they pay their hard-earned money to come for."

Check out Colby Covington's thoughts after his loss at UFC Tampa below.