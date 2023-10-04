Elon Musk skips MMA training for Mark Zuckerberg fight to shoot guns

Elon Musk appears to be distracted from his MMA training for his pending fight against Mark Zuckerberg.

Despite a potential Mark Zuckerberg fight looming, Elon Musk seems to be a bit distracted from his mixed martial arts (MMA) training.

Musk recently took to Twitter to post a video of himself shooting his Barrett 50 caliber rifle, and the SpaceX CEO seems to be enjoying himself.

In all seriousness, rumors of a potential fight between Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg have been looming for months. Even UFC president Dana White has voiced his interest in promoting the fight under the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion’s banner. However, the UFC boss did recently note that the fight likely won’t happen.

Of course, Zuckerberg and Musk’s actions suggest otherwise. Musk has been spotted training alongside the likes of former UFC welterweight king Georges St-Pierre. Even former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz threw his name in the hat to train Musk for the potential showdown.

As for Zuckerberg, he has been training jiu-jitsu for the past several years. He has also trained alongside names such as Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and more. Jon Jones, UFC heavyweight champion, has offered his services to a potential Zuckerberg training camp. However, after all the rumbling, even Zuckerberg seems to have walked back talk of a potential fight with his fellow billionaire.



Musk isn’t giving up that easily, as he recently threatened to drive to Zuckerberg’s house and fight him at his home.