Eddie Alvarez wants Michael Chandler trilogy in BKFC

Eddie Alvarez is seeking a potential third fight with Michael Chandler, this time under the BKFC banner.

Bare-knuckle boxing is on the rise and Eddie Alvarez wants to give fans an all-time showcase with his latest proposal.

BKFC is the standout bare-knuckle boxing promotion and is heavily backed by several huge names in combat sports—with Conor McGregor playing a major role in the company's recent surge. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is home to many fan-favorite brawlers, and one more may be on his way.

While he still has unfinished business with the UFC, Michael Chandler has been targeted by a familiar foe. BKFC standout Eddie Alvarez believes Chandler hasn't lived up to expectations since he arrived in the octagon.

"I think if you ask [Chandler], he's underperformed," Alvarez said. "For sure, I think he has all the tools to win the UFC title."

"It's a matter of whether he uses the tools he has. I don't think he has properly and I don't know why. It's very frustrating for me to watch because I know what he's capable of and what kind of grit and champion spirit he has..."

"It's frustrating for me to watch, to be honest with you. I think it's frustrating for a lot of people who are fans of him who want him to win. Because he can, he just doesn't use the stuff that God's given to him. He doesn't use his wrestling at all."

Alvarez wants to see Chandler move over to the BKFC after his time in the UFC ends and would love to be the man to meet him upon his potential switch.

"Let's let him fight again and if he's on the same trajectory and he loses again, he can maybe get cut [if] they don't want him. Then come over to bare-knuckle and let's do it with no gloves."

"I think that's the kind of violence this world needs right now, it's too safe."

Listen to Eddie Alvarez's callout of Michael Chandler below.