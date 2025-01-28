Eddie Alvarez shares x-ray of broken jaw suffered in BKFC loss to Jeremy Stephens

Former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez headlined the BKFC: KnuckleMania 5 event last weekend in front of a hometown crowd in Philadelphia. "The Underground King" faced former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens in a fight that ended with his corner throwing in the towel.

The first two rounds of the bout were competitive but things went south for Alvarez in the third. Stephens floored Alvarez twice in the third but Alvarez survived the round. Prior to the start of the third frame, Alvarez' corner stopped the fight. It turns out they made the right decision.

On Monday, Alvarez revealed that he suffered a broken jaw in the loss to Stephens. In an Instagram post, Alvarez shared imagery of the injury along with a statement.

"Got hit with a kill shot in the first or second … I did my best to keep a Gameface and ignore it . By the 3rd round the damage was too much," Alvarez wrote. "Please understand how bad I wanted this and what I sacrificed in order to Win, it wasn’t my night . Bare Knuckle is as real as it gets . Unpredictable, Fast Pace and violent...

"Congrats to all the new Up and coming Philly stand outs @cody__fights @teamgarbarino @theanimalbkfc @hevweightbrady on their wins . You Men are the Future and made Philadelphia Proud , I’m soo Happy for our City and the future of our Combat Athletes," Alvarez continued. "Whether I win or lose is not as important as Philadelphia/Pennsylvania slowly becoming the most dominate Area in the country for Combat Sports . @bareknucklefc is the fastest Growing and will be the Greatest Show on Earth .. Mark my words Thank you Philadelphia for showing out..."

Alvarez signed with BKFC in March 2023 and made his debut a month later defeating former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes. In his second appearance in BKFC, Alvarez suffered a corner stoppage loss to Jeremy Stephens. He suffered orbital fractures in the loss and was sidelined for a year heading into the fight with Stephens.