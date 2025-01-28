Skip to main content

Eddie Alvarez shares x-ray of broken jaw suffered in BKFC loss to Jeremy Stephens

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez suffered a broken jaw in his BKFC: KnuckleMania 5 loss to Jeremy Stephens.

Former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez headlined the BKFC: KnuckleMania 5 event last weekend in front of a hometown crowd in Philadelphia.  "The Underground King" faced former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens in a fight that ended with his corner throwing in the towel.  

The first two rounds of the bout were competitive but things went south for Alvarez in the third.  Stephens floored Alvarez twice in the third but Alvarez survived the round.  Prior to the start of the third frame, Alvarez' corner stopped the fight.  It turns out they made the right decision.  

On Monday, Alvarez revealed that he suffered a broken jaw in the loss to Stephens.  In an Instagram post, Alvarez shared imagery of the injury along with a statement.   

"Got hit with a kill shot in the first or second … I did my best to keep a Gameface and ignore it . By the 3rd round the damage was too much," Alvarez wrote. "Please understand how bad I wanted this and what I sacrificed in order to Win, it wasn’t my night . Bare Knuckle is as real as it gets . Unpredictable, Fast Pace and violent... 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"Congrats to all the new Up and coming Philly stand outs @cody__fights @teamgarbarino @theanimalbkfc @hevweightbrady on their wins . You Men are the Future and made Philadelphia Proud , I’m soo Happy for our City and the future of our Combat Athletes," Alvarez continued.  "Whether I win or lose is not as important as Philadelphia/Pennsylvania slowly becoming the most dominate Area in the country for Combat Sports . @bareknucklefc is the fastest Growing and will be the Greatest Show on Earth .. Mark my words Thank you Philadelphia for showing out..."

Alvarez signed with BKFC in March 2023 and made his debut a month later defeating former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes.  In his second appearance in BKFC, Alvarez suffered a corner stoppage loss to Jeremy Stephens.  He suffered orbital fractures in the loss and was sidelined for a year heading into the fight with Stephens.  
umar-merab-ufdf311fightmotion-1600
News

UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Moicano Slow Motion Highlights

Relive some of the most exciting exchanges and moments from UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano in slow motion on the latest edition of 'Fight Motion.'

By Jeff Cain
Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 workouts
News

After 'best training camp in a long time,' Israel Adesanya looks to freestyle at UFC Saudi Arabia

Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya headlines Saturday's UFC Fight Night 250 event in Saudi Arabia against Nassourdine Imavov.

By Jeff Cain
Aljamain Sterling
News

Aljamain Sterling eyes April return: 'I’m still chasing that gold'

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is eyeing an April return to the octagon and named two potential opponents.

By Jeff Cain