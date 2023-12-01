Eddie Alvarez makes interesting prediction for Conor McGregor's return

When Conor McGregor returns to the octagon, he's supposed to fight Michael Chandler. They coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter 31. It's the Matchup UFC president Dana White has said that's the fight that's going to happen, but is it?

Alvarez doesn't think McGregor will be on the historic UFC 300 fight card, and he doesn't think he'll be facing Chandler when he returns.

"There's gotta be something happen where he doesn't fight," Alvarez told The Schmo. "I think UFC on the down low may be trying to make the largest fight, they always want to make the largest fight possible and waiting in the wings is Nate Diaz. Secretly, Nate Diaz, on the side, may be making them discussions with the UFC, doing that Conor-Diaz 3. That's one of the largest pay-per-views ever in UFC history, so kind of be stupid not to do, and I think that might be the curveball we're all waiting to hear."

Diaz is a free agent. He fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279 in September 2022, defeating Tony Ferguson. He accepted a boxing match with Jake Paul in August and lost via unanimous decision.

Alvarez and McGregor four at UFC 205 in November 2016. It was McGregor's lightweight debut in the UFC and won the lightweight title by finishing Alvarez in the second round. Alvarez is in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship now and fights Mike Perry on Saturday in the BKFC 56 main event.

McGregor hasn't fought since July 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He's expected to return in the first half of 2024.