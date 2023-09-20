Skip to main content
Screenshot 2023-09-18 at 7.39.56 PM
image caption
DWCS
Dana White

DWCS Week 7 results

Everything you need to know about Dana White's Contender Series, week 7.

Week 7 of Dana White's Contender Series went down on Sept. 19. After a week full of highlights and three-round wars, week 7 was looking to prove it could deliver just as hard. 

In the main event was a heavyweight scrap between two undefeated fighters. Shamil Gaziev (10-0) took on Greg Velasco (6-0) at the top of the card. 

In addition to the main event, the card featured two lightweight bouts and a flyweight and women's strawweight showdown.

Overall the event delivered with three stoppages. The only hiccup was a draw in the women's strawweight fight.

  • Shamil Gaziev defeated Greg Velasco via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 - 2:38
  • Dan Allen defeated Jacobi Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar declared a draw (28-28 x3)
  • Kaynan Kruschewsky defeated Dylan Mantello via technical submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 - 2:52
  • Igor da Silva defeated Jhonata Silva via TKO, Round 2 - 2:37

Contracts were awarded to Igor da Silva, Kaynan Kruschewsky, Stephanie Luciano, and Shamil Gaziev.
