Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 1 | Full Fight Video

Rewatch the first full fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland ahead of their rematch title fight at UFC 312.

Dricus du Plessis captured the middleweight championship by defeating former titleholder Sean Strickland in the UFC 297 main event by split decision.  A year removed from their first fight, the two will rematch in the UFC 312 main event on Feb. 9 in Sydney, Australia.  

Rewatch their first fight ahead of the rematch at Qudos Bank Arena and tell us who you thought won in the comments.  Strickland maintains that his hand should have been raised in their first fight in January 2024.  UFC CEO Dana White agreed.  

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 1 Full Fight Video

