Donald Cerrone re-enters drug testing pool, plans summer UFC return

Donald Cerrone has re-entered the UFC drug testing program and plans to return to the octagon this summer.

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone announced his retirement from fighting following his UFC 276 submission loss to Jim Miller in July 2022. Nearly three years later, the 41-year old is planning a comeback.

The first hurdle Cerrone must cross before stepping back in the cage is to re-enter the UFC anti-doping drug testing program. On Friday, Cerrone announced that he had done that.

“I just re-entered the testing pool,” Cerrone said on the “Pacman Jones Show." “I have to be six months clean. Probably June, July we will make the comeback. Coming back for two more. Just two more. I want 50 fights in the UFC (under Zuffa). I promised the wife no matter what happens, no matter the outcomes – two more and that’s it.”

At the time of his retirement, Cerrone had gone winless in his last seven fights. His last win inside the octagon came in May 2019. In his time away from fighting, Cerrone has opening admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs. Many have been critical of him returning due to the PED use.

While Cerrone competed in the lightweight and welterweight divisions when he was an active UFC fighter, he anticipates returning as a middleweight.

“I think it’ll be at ’85 is what I’m coming back at,” Cerrone said. “We’ll see my weight as I start to pick up my training.”