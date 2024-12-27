Skip to main content

Donald Cerrone re-enters drug testing pool, plans summer UFC return

Donald Cerrone has re-entered the UFC drug testing program and plans to return to the octagon this summer.

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone announced his retirement from fighting following his UFC 276 submission loss to Jim Miller in July 2022.  Nearly three years later, the 41-year old is planning a comeback. 

The first hurdle Cerrone must cross before stepping back in the cage is to re-enter the UFC anti-doping drug testing program.  On Friday, Cerrone announced that he had done that.    

“I just re-entered the testing pool,” Cerrone said on the “Pacman Jones Show."  “I have to be six months clean. Probably June, July we will make the comeback. Coming back for two more. Just two more. I want 50 fights in the UFC (under Zuffa). I promised the wife no matter what happens, no matter the outcomes – two more and that’s it.”

At the time of his retirement, Cerrone had gone winless in his last seven fights.  His last win inside the octagon came in May 2019.  In his time away from fighting, Cerrone has opening admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs.  Many have been critical of him returning due to the PED use.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

While Cerrone competed in the lightweight and welterweight divisions when he was an active UFC fighter, he anticipates returning as a middleweight.

“I think it’ll be at ’85 is what I’m coming back at,” Cerrone said. “We’ll see my weight as I start to pick up my training.”
Michael Chandler
News

Michael Chandler still eyeing Conor McGregor fight, sets time frame ultimatum

Michael Chandler is still interested in fighting Conor McGregor in the Irishman's octagon return, but he's not willing to wait much longer.

By Jeff Cain
Tom Aspinall
News

UFC releases Tom Aspinall cage side reaction to Jon Jones defeating Stipe Miocic

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall sat front row at Madison Square Garden when Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

By Jeff Cain
Michael Bisping
News

Michael Bisping lists the top UFC fight to make in 2025

Former middleweight champion and commentator Michael Bisping listed the top UFC fight to make for 2025.

By Jeff Cain