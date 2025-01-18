Darren Till addresses cheating allegations ahead of boxing return

Darren Till's return to boxing is being overshadowed by recent cheating allegations, forcing the UFC veteran to respond.

Darren Till has responded for the first time since being dragged into cheating allegations ahead of his return to the boxing ring.

On Saturday, January 18, 'The Gorilla' will return to the ring for the first time since his controversial clash on July 6 last year. Originally, the Brit was scheduled to face Tommy Fury but that fight fell through when Fury pulled out following a kicking remark made by the UFC alumni.

Fury is still hitting out at Darren Till despite pulling out of the last month. According to 'TNT', Till was serious about throwing a head kick in their boxing match and was even speaking with betting companies about making it happen; which would have been incredibly illegal if true.

Till has now given his response for the first time since the allegations.

"[There's been no contact between us]," Till said. "Apart from Tommy saying that I was apparently speaking to betting companies, no."

"I mean, [that's] another lie. I don't know why he came up with that, as well. Weird."

"He put a statement out there [or] he's done an interview and he was like, 'I'm not going to fight a guy that's speaking to betting companies about head kicking me.'"

"It's a bit like, where's that coming from? Because it hasn't come from my mouth. It hasn't come from the people around me's mouth. Again, is it something he's made up?"

Till then returned the favor by firing shots at Tommy Fury.

"His PR team or his lawyer have said, 'Say [he's been talking to betting sites], this looks better, this is a better thing to say.' Because, obviously, his initial statement was terrible."

"We all know Tommy can't think, don't we? Come on. I don't know who ties Tommy's laces for him in the morning but it definitely isn't him."

Listen to Darren Till's response below.