Skip to main content

Darren Till addresses cheating allegations ahead of boxing return

Darren Till's return to boxing is being overshadowed by recent cheating allegations, forcing the UFC veteran to respond.

Darren Till has responded for the first time since being dragged into cheating allegations ahead of his return to the boxing ring.

On Saturday, January 18, 'The Gorilla' will return to the ring for the first time since his controversial clash on July 6 last year. Originally, the Brit was scheduled to face Tommy Fury but that fight fell through when Fury pulled out following a kicking remark made by the UFC alumni.

Fury is still hitting out at Darren Till despite pulling out of the last month. According to 'TNT', Till was serious about throwing a head kick in their boxing match and was even speaking with betting companies about making it happen; which would have been incredibly illegal if true.

Till has now given his response for the first time since the allegations.

"[There's been no contact between us]," Till said. "Apart from Tommy saying that I was apparently speaking to betting companies, no."

"I mean, [that's] another lie. I don't know why he came up with that, as well. Weird."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"He put a statement out there [or] he's done an interview and he was like, 'I'm not going to fight a guy that's speaking to betting companies about head kicking me.'"

"It's a bit like, where's that coming from? Because it hasn't come from my mouth. It hasn't come from the people around me's mouth. Again, is it something he's made up?"

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Jake Paul breathes new life into Tommy Fury rematch talks

Read More
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Jake Paul breathes new life into Tommy Fury rematch talks

Read More

Till then returned the favor by firing shots at Tommy Fury.

"His PR team or his lawyer have said, 'Say [he's been talking to betting sites], this looks better, this is a better thing to say.' Because, obviously, his initial statement was terrible."

"We all know Tommy can't think, don't we? Come on. I don't know who ties Tommy's laces for him in the morning but it definitely isn't him."

Listen to Darren Till's response below.
UFC311-CW-1600
News

UFC 311 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 311 fight card participated in the event's ceremonial weigh-in on Friday.

By Jeff Cain
Gavin Newsom Renato Moicano
News

Renato Moicano hits out at Gavin Newsom over LA wildfires

Renato Moicano didn't hold back when talking about Gavin Newsom amid the LA wildfires.

By Joshua Ryan
Islam Makhachev
News

Arman Tsarukyan out injured, Renato Moicano steps in against Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev will now face Renato Moicano at UFC 311 after Arman Tsarukyan pulls out with an injury.

By Joshua Ryan