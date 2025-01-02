Skip to main content

Dana White's bull Twisted Steel has died

UFC CEO Dana White's prized bucking bull, Twisted Steel, has died.

Twisted Steel, the prized bucking bull owned by UFC CEO Dana White has died due to an undisclosed illness.  The animal was a fan favorite in Professional Bull Riders circuit (PBR) and known for his ferocity.

PBR CEO Sean Gleason announced Twisted Steel's passing in a statement on Monday.  

"Some sad news to begin the new year. After dealing with an ongoing health issue, @danawhite’s Twisted Steel has passed away peacefully in Texas," Gleason wrote on Instagram.  

"Like many others, Dana established a special bond with Twisted Steel, whose popularity among fans matched his soaring buck-off percentage," Gleason continued.  "While Twisted Steel will never be replaced, Dana loves the sport and with his partner Dennis Davis continues on with Sour Diesel and White Thunder. Don’t be surprised to see his roster of bulls grow.For now, we send our deepest condolences to Dana and all those who cared for Twisted Steel."

White entered the bull riding arena in 2016 with bulls "Stank Face" and F-Bomb."  As Gleason mentioned, White's "Sour Diesel" and "White Thunder" are active bucking bulls while "Stank Face" and "F-Bomb" has retired from competition.  "Twisted Steel" was White's first bull to make it to the PBR.  

“I fell in love with the sport, and I started buying bulls back in 2016 in hopes to get into the PBR,” White said. “The first bull I ever owned, his name was F-Bomb. He’s retired now, he’s out. My other bulls are in the Velocity Tour. And then this is my first bull to ever make it to the big show of the PBR," White told PBR in December.    
