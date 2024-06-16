Dana White weighs in on Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor's injury forcing him out of UFC 303.

Conor McGregor drove a dagger through the heart of fans after he was forced out of the UFC 303 main event. Days after the unfortunate announcement, Dana White has broken his silence on the situation.

The Irishman has spent several years building hype for his eventual return to the cage, but fans will have to wait even longer to see him in action. It has been almost three years since 'The Notorious' suffered the injury that threatened to end his career.

Conor McGregor was originally scheduled to compete at UFC 303, but an injury got in the way of his comeback. Surprisingly, this wasn't the only high profile fight that fell through this week.

For the first time since the news broke, Dana White has discussed the recent bad luck surrounding UFC events.

"It’s been interesting because we had to switch the Saudi main event, which is next weekend," White said during an interview with the Sports Business Journal. "You know what I mean? It’s f***ing days away."

"So for us to put in this guy who is 15-1, he’s Muslim and his only loss is to Khamzat Chimaev, and everyone in the division said no to fighting him except Robert Whittaker."

Moving on from the Saudi Arabia card, Dana White then gave his thoughts on Conor McGregor being forced out of UFC 303.

"It’s the business, man. This is the way it goes. And from here on I’m not going to talk about it until when he’s healed and he’s right. Then we’ll look at the landscape and see what we can figure out."

The rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will now take center stage as the new main event of UFC 303. While it's not a Conor McGregor fight, the light heavyweight title matchup has been well received by fans.