Dana White thinks Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner should fight Tom Aspinall

UFC CEO Dana White believes the winner of the heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic should fight interim champ Tom Aspinall.

The UFC heavyweight division is at a standstill while heavyweight champion Jon Jones recovers from a shoulder injury.

After making a return to the octagon after a three-year hiatus from the sport, Jones captured the heavyweight championship by easily defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023. He was scheduled to defend the title against former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November last year but Jones was forced out of the bout due to tearing his pectoral tendon.

The fight with Miocic was put on hold until Jones is able to return. In the meantime, an interim heavyweight champion was crowned. Tom Aspinall knocked out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 to win the interim title. He accepted the bout on two-weeks notice.

UFC CEO Dana White expects Jones and Moicic to take place this summer and thinks the winner should face Aspinall.

“This summer, it should happen (Jones vs. Miocic). It’s interesting, I think it (both retiring) depends on who wins. Either guy that wins, how do you not fight Aspinall," White said during an interview with Maxx Crosby.

“I think there’s almost like a courtesy if you will. If you’re looked at as one of the GOATs, whoever wins this fight, it’s almost like a courtesy thing to give that guy the shot, give him an opportunity to win, or you win and it just absolutely cements. Nobody can poke holes in it. Nobody can say anything about it," White continued.