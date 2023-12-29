Dana White the latest to bash Travis Kelce for his pro-vaccine campaign

Travis Kelce has divided opinion of late after signing a huge deal with Pfizer to promote the vaccine.

Many have voiced their disgust with what the NFL tight end is promoting, with Colby Covington being one of many to let his feelings be known on the matter. 'Chaos' isn't the only UFC figure to have his say, with Dana White recently criticizing the sportsman for his involvement in the vaccine campaign.

During an episode of the Full Send podcast, Dana White was asked about his feelings toward the recent surge in vaccination advertisements. The UFC CEO has always been against the vaccine and didn't hold back when talking about it.

"It's insane," White said in response to the recent surge of COVID-19 commercials. "I don't know him. I don't know anything about him other than he's a good football player. He's getting a lot of attention right now."

"I don't know why—unless he's a believer—why would you promote that garbage? I don't know why you would do it. It's pretty f***ing obvious we don't need it. But like I say, to each his own, man."

White continued with his rant, this time going at those who still opt to wear masks in public.

"It's like people that are still wearing masks. You're basically just telling everybody, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Hey, check me out I'm f***ing crazy."

Dana White played a huge part in the return of normalcy to people's lives during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

White laid the groundwork for fighters to be safe and healthy while competing at a place that's become familiar to MMA fans, the UFC Apex. This was put into place just months after the global crisis emerged and was welcomed by many amid the uncertainty of those times.

Though the Apex is now looked at in a different light, it will always be remembered for the part it served in keeping a spotlight on the octagon.