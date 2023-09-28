Dana White and Stephen Espinoza in war of words over Showtime Boxing, UFC

UFC CEO Dana White and Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza are at it again.

Their feud, which has been public jabs back and forth, all began when news broke that Showtime would be getting rid of its boxing programming starting in 2024.

"It should be noted that the remaining schedule for the 2023 calendar year will remain unaffected," a boxing insider reported on Sept. 26. "However beyond 2024, there are no plans to renew current deals & that outside of sporadic PPVs… ShoBox will no longer be a feature and if Showtime dabbles in boxing again, it’ll be one-off PPV events only.

Dana White blasted Showtime Sports: 'F*** Espinoza, and it’s about time that s***** product is off the air'

Later that night White was asked about the news while speaking to the media at the DWCS Week 8 post-fight press conference.

“That’s incredibly unfortunate. Production of that show is fantastic, the guy who runs Showtime Boxing is a great human being. It’s unfortunate to hear this," White said sarcastically. He then added, “F*** Espinoza, and it’s about time that s***** product is off the air.”

Espinoza fired back at White the next day during the press conference for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo which was pushed out of its normal Mexican Independence Day weekend slot due to the UFC hosting Noche UFC.

Stephen Espinoza fired back at Dana White 'the UFC has never done a $20 million gate in its entire history'

“Not all combat sports is the same," Espinoza said. "No disrespect to anyone, but there are levels to this. This event will generate a gate of over $20 million. Our third $20 million plus gate in the last six months. To put that in perspective - the UFC has never done a $20 million gate in its entire history. We’ve done it three times since April.”

Later in the evening, White took to his own personal Instagram Story to attack Espinoza for that comment.

Dana White shared a scathing message to Stephen Espinoza

“That’s exactly the type of response I would expect from that weasel Espinoza," White wrote. "That scumbag has absolutely nothing to do with the success of Canelo, Ryan Garcia, and Terrence Crawford. Those guys are megastars and they are the ones responsible for driving the gates in their fights. For him to even try and take any credit at all shows you exactly what an arrogant, delusional POS that guy is. For this clown to talk about ‘levels’ is hilarious. The production of the fights on Showtime is an embarrassment and I have been saying that forever. He is a little guy with a big yap and is a complete phony. I’m not at all surprised this is the end for them. It should have come way sooner. Sorry to see you go, Weasel, enjoy your retirement.”

This is going to get uglier, just wait.