Dana White shares insane body transformation visual

In just a short two year span, Dana White has completely transformed his body and is seemingly in much better health because of it.

The UFC CEO is best known for his involvement in the evolution of mixed martial arts, but he is a great example for those trying to improve their health. White has understandably received a lot of positive feedback for the visible changing of his physique and wellbeing.

In a short social media post, Dana White thanked Gary Brecka for helping him change his life for the better.

"2 years since I started my health journey with Gary Brecka. Thanks for changing my life, brother!" White said. "I feel incredible and thank you Kerri Kasem for connecting us."

Dana White spoke of the changes that he was forced to make. White was dealing with dangerously high blood pressure–which can then lead into life-threatening heart issues–before setting off on his health journey, all while being in his early 50s.

The difference in his body just two years apart is groundbreaking. He is rightfully proud of how far he has come since 2022 and it is even more remarkable that he was able to do that despite his age.

