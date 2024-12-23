Dana White sets plans into motion for 'biggest fight in UFC history'

Dana White expects the 'biggest fight in UFC history' to unfold sometime in 2025.

The UFC hopes to continue its upward trajectory heading into 2025 and Dana White believes he has the perfect way to do just that.

Despite having several fierce competitors over the years, the UFC has stood proud as mixed martial arts premier promotion. The company rarely misses a chance at pushing the boundaries, and that's exactly what White wants to do once again next year.

If all goes to plan, Dana White intends to venture into places new and old to expand the organizations brand.

"[2024] was a record year for us again," White said during a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take. "Not only as far as financially for the company but [also] breaking arena records."

"Next year my focus is to go to a lot of places that we haven't been in a while or ever."

"[We're] trying to get into Spain, we've never done Spain. We're going back to LA at the beginning of the year. Going to Seattle again, probably going to hit Chicago and some of these other places we haven't been in a while."

Out of the countless fights the UFC can make next year and beyond, Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is the one fans seem to be pushing for the most.

While there have been doubts surrounding the heavyweight title unification bout, Dana White isn't worried.

The UFC CEO intends to make Jones vs. Aspinall happen in 2025.

"[Jon Jones] has never said behind the scenes, 'I won't fight Tom Aspinall.' It's the exact opposite..."

"Jon Jones is like 37 [or] 38 years old now, has these huge gaps in between fights, he is not afraid to fight Tom Aspinall."

"He will fight Tom Aspinall and it will be the biggest fight in UFC history."

Listen to Dana White's 2025 plans and more below.