Dana White says Donald Trump the 'Greatest Fighter of all Time'

Dana White has forever been a fan of Donald Trump. While his support is common knowledge, White recently took the time to plaster Trump with even more praise.

The former president of the United States is an avid mixed martial arts fan and has played a significant role in the rise of the sport. Still going strong at 77 years old, he can often be found receiving a standing ovation while attending big UFC pay-per-views.

Dana White has never hidden his support of Donald Trump through the good times and bad. In fact, the UFC CEO believes Trump is the greatest fighter he has ever seen.

"Number one. Number one. Take any of the greatest fighters of all time, Trump is number one," White said during an interview with FOX News' One Nation. "The most resilient human being that I have ever met in my life."

"Why keep doing this, you know? You've got money, you've got a great life, you've got whatever. Why keep doing this?"

"The one thing I can tell you, and this is a fact, this guy loves this country, right. And he loves all Americans, regardless of what color, religion, or whatever it is."

"He's not a racist, he's a good human being, and he loves America and he cares about this country. Period. End of story. If he wasn't that type of guy, I would never even associate myself with him."

Listen to Dana White heap praise on Donald Trump below.

Despite ongoing legal issues, Donald Trump still managed to make an appearance at UFC 302 less than two week's ago.

Trump often supports his patriots during their high-stakes matchups. Sean Strickland, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal are just three of the many that the 45th president of the United States has shown his support for.