Dana White reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov being kicked off Frontier Airlines flight

UFC CEO Dana White didn't have good things to say about Frontier Airlines and doesn't understand why former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was using the series to fly from Las Vegas to San Francisco.

Nurmagomedov was recently removed from a Frontier Airlines flight and part of the incident was caught on video. The video quickly went viral sparking outrage.

Nurmagomedov was sitting in the emergency exit row and required to assist other passengers in the event of an emergency. "The Eagle" was asked to change seats after confirming that he would aide other passengers several times. Given the option of changing seats or exiting the flight, Nurmagomedov opted to leave the plane.

“What the f*ck is he doing on Frontier Airlines anyway?” White said on Pardon My Take. "“This kid’s got more money than anybody but that’s how humble he is. He’s flying on that piece of shit airline. What does he expect?

“I don’t know what you have to do to get kicked off Frontier Airlines. But listen, Khabib doesn’t fight anymore because he’s got shitloads of money. I’ve got to teach Khabib how to charter a plane, especially if you’re just going from Vegas to San Francisco.”

Nurmagomedov retired from fighting with an undefeated record (29-0) in October 2020. He now coaches some of the best fighters in the world including lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and top bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov who both fight at the top of the UFC 311 fight card on Saturday. Nurmagomedov would have been the perfect candidate to sit in the emergency exit row.

"That’s how dumb they are on Frontier Airlines,” White said. “If there’s anybody you want in that position, it’s Khabib Nurmagomedov. Good job, Frontier Airlines.”

“Khabib shouldn’t even know what the f*ck Frontier Airlines is just like most people don’t. He’s got plenty of money.”