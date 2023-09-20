Dana White reacts to 10-8 scorecard: 'This guy should be investigated'

UFC President Dana White was not at the Noche UFC event this past Saturday, but as soon as he found out that a judge scored a round 10-8, he quickly became very upset with the judge.

"I was on vacation when this thing happened and I was sitting at my house. When I found out that one of the judges scored 10-8, I'm like, this guy should be f***ing investigated for this. This the is the craziest sh*t that I've ever seen in my life. As I started to talk to people I guess there was - There's a seminar tomorrow with the athletic commission on 10-8s so, hopefully they can get this cleared up.

"There's so much at stake in a title fight. More than just money, show and win and pay-per-view and championships and legacies. You have to have the best of the best in title fights."

"So they've assured me that this guy isn't a bad guy. He just f***ed up and made a mistake, and it's unfortunate. And there's no way in hell that was a 10-8 round."

Should Judges be held Accountable to Press or Fighters?

When Dana was asked if judges should be held accountable to answer to the press, he said, "Yeah, unfortunately, that is part of the -- and I get it why the athletic commission wouldn't want to put their guys out in front of the media and deal with the fans and all the bullshit. But, you just don't throw 10-8s around."

"When there is an absolute ass whooping and the fight could be stopped at any moment. And one fighter absolutely dominates from bell to bell. You can score it a 10-8.... A 10-8 is an absolute ass whooping, period."

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko

When asked if a fighter, like Valentina Shevchenko, should be able to ask the judges why they score a fight like they do, Dana said, "No, you're not going to see that. And you have to understand too, and I'm not defending anything, these people are human. They make mistakes. But this one's total bullshit. For that to be a 10-8 round, there is no excuse for that."

Alexa Grasso held on to her women's flyweight championship in a spit draw in the rematch with Valentina Shevchenko during the Noche UFC main event. Judge Mike Bell scored the final round 10-8 making the fight a split draw. Had he scored it 10-9, Shevchenko would have won by a split decision and won back the flyweight title.