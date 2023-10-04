Dana White reacts to Showtime's production of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Dana White is never going to hold back when it comes to his thoughts on Showtime and Stephen Espinoza. After a week of back-and-forth between the two combat sports bosses, White offered a brief complimentary dig after the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo event.

"You know what I think of Showtime as a company, there’s no secret. Again, I could go on for days about their production on Saturday. They tried to do it better. I noticed. Showtime, I noticed you tried to do it better, but you guys suck," White said during the DWCS Week 9 press conference.

He also took the opportunity to showcase how good his UFC production team is.

“Let me give you an example. This is how good our production is. Did you see [Anthony] Pettis there [at Contender Series]?” White said. “So the kid that threw the Pettis kicks off the fence [Magomed Gadzhiyasulov], it was three seconds left in the round, right? Three seconds left in the round. I picked up my big red phone and I called the truck, I said, ‘Put those Pettis kicks in the package.’ [They said,] ‘No problem.’ Hung up the phone, three seconds left in the round, they put them in there and they showed Pettis."

Dana White says Showtime was 'trying' to improve but still 'has a horrible, horrible f****** production team'

He continued, “Now, if any of you were home watching that fight that night on Showtime, they were trying to do more replays — their replays were so bad, there was a set of replays where, in both replays, nobody landed a f****** punch. So then you’ve got the commentators trying to talk about what’s going on and they were terrible replays. When you know production, they’re a f****** major network — they’re supposed to be anyway, Showtime, Viacom, whatever — that’s the f****** product that you’re putting on? When you know what you’re looking for and you know what you’re talking about in the production world, there’s nobody that can disagree with me that Showtime has a horrible, horrible f****** production team."

Alvarez vs. Charlo took place at T-Mobile Arena, the same venue where the UFC hosts some of its biggest PPVs.

These comments come after White said, “F*** Espinoza, and it’s about time that s***** product is off the air" when asked if he'd rumors that Showtime was getting rid of its boxing coverage. Espinoza fired back at White saying, “Not all combat sports is the same. No disrespect to anyone, but there are levels to this. This event will generate a gate (money from ticket sales) of over $20 million. Our third $20 million plus gate in the last six months. To put that in perspective - the UFC has never done a $20 million gate in its entire history. We’ve done it three times since April.”

That didn't sit well with White who took to Instagram to call Espinoza a "scumbag" and a "weasel."

We don't see this feud cooling off anytime soon.