Dana White offers help for LA wildfire first responders: 'We got you!'

UFC CEO Dana White has offered help to the first responders battling wildfires in Los Angeles.

The wildfires in Los Angles continue to burn out of control in the Pacific Palisades. Large-scale efforts to contain the devastating fires have been implemented including first responders coming in from out of state to assist.

On Thursday, firefighters from Nevada were en route to Southern California to help combat the raging flames. "“Today, I announced that Nevada firefighting assets will deploy to Southern California to assist our neighbors in combatting one of the worst fires in recent history,” Nevada Governor, Joe Lombardo, wrote on X. “Please pray for their safety and for the communities displaced by these awful fires.”

Included in the Nevada firefighters traveling to California are the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Henderson Fire Department, and North Las Vegas Fire Department.

UFC CEO Dana White personally offered assistance to the first responders as well as help from the fight promotion. "Love this!!! Already called Joe Lombardo,” White, wrote on Instagram. “Much respect to all the first responders from Nevada and California. ANYTHING you need from me or UFC, we got you!”

In August 2023, UFC donated $1 million to fight the wildfires in Maui. The fight promotion also sold "UFC ❤️ Hawaii" t-shirts with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the fire relief efforts in Hawaii.