Dana White lashes out at 'dumbest human being' Bryce Mitchell

Dana White didn't hold back with his 'disgust' at Bryce Mitchell following the UFC featherweight's comments.

Bryce Mitchell has made some incredibly controversial comments earlier this week and Dana White isn't too pleased with the fighter.

'Thug Nasty' isn't one to mince his words and is often caught up in some controversy when he speaks on the mic. Like many of his peers, Mitchell has some unique views on the world, but his latest comments have caused a stir.

During the first episode of his new podcast, Bryce Mitchell insisted that Adolf Hitler was a good guy.

"I honestly think Hitler was a good guy, based upon my own research, not my public education and indoctrination."

"He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out who were destroying his country and turning them all into gays."

His remarks didn't go unnoticed, and his boss, Dana White, lashed out at him for his stupidity.

"I've heard a lot of dumb, ignorant sh*t in my day," White said in response to Mitchell's comments. "But this one's probably the worst."

"When you talk about Hitler, he's responsible for the death of six million Jews and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people."

"World War II was the deadliest war in history. 15 million military deaths, 45 million civilians, and 25 million soldiers were killed in World War II."

"Second of all, Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron."

White continued.

"That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people."

"We've obviously reached out to Bryce and when we read what he said, we let him know how we feel about it. We're beyond disgusted."

Dana White later insisted that while free speech will continue to be welcome in the UFC, he still considers Bryce Mitchell one of the dumbest human beings in the world.

"Free speech. I don't have to live it, you don't have to love it... You know where I am with free speech. We're disgusted by [his comments]."

"I think he's probably one of the dumbest, literally one of the dumbest human beings. Let's not forget, this is a guy who took a drill through his nut sack... That's the level of stupid that we're talking about here..."

"Out of all the dumb, ignorant sh*t I've heard in my life, this has to be the dumbest and most ignorant."

Listen to Dana White's rant about Bryce Mitchell's comments below.