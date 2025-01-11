Dana White in serious talks to start Saudi Boxing League

Dana White's long promise to venture into the boxing promotion world could now be underway with the Saudi Boxing League.

Dana White could play a huge role in the advancement of boxing, with Turki Alalshikh's help.

White has long held a passion for boxing but has claimed that the sport is in need of dire help if it wants to reach the heights it once did. Now, after the recent investment from Middle Eastern minister and royal adviser Alalshikh, the sweet science has seen a resurgence worldwide.

Big fights are getting made and fans are being treated to some of the best entertainment they've seen in a boxing ring in years.

According to the New York Times, Dana White is hoping to partner with Turki Alalshikh to keep the good times rolling in the sport.

Talks are reportedly advanced between the two parties to create a fresh new look for boxing. All involved want the Saudi Boxing League to continue to create quality fights by pitting the very best against each other, similar to what the UFC has done for over 30 years.

Dana White prides himself on being able to match the elite against the elite and wishes to bring that into boxing for the foreseeable future.

While he is quite green with boxing promotion, this won't be White's first foray into the sport.

The 55-year-old has a respectable background as a boxer. Not only has he trained since young, he also was on the verge of fighting Tito Ortiz in the ring before it eventually fell through.

Alongside his fighting past, the UFC CEO has also hosted an event in Dublin, Ireland back in September. The show took place in the 3Arena and was headlined by the promising Callum Walsh—a rising star that is managed by Dana White himself.

With his plan of bettering boxing, Dana White remains hungry with the growth of the UFC.

Though no advancements have been made public, White hopes to confirm a super-fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall in the near future.