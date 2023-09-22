Dana White: If your a 'wimp' or 'soft', stay away from social media

Since the rise of the UFC, Dana White has been a huge presence on social media and can be found sharing daily content or replying to comments under his posts.

While social media has been great in many ways since being invented in the late 90s/early 2000s, it’s impossible to deny that a large amount of bad is ingrained into the platforms. With the negativity present, the UFC CEO told Piers Morgan he believes if you’re unable to come to terms with the hatred, you should be as far away from the internet as possible.

“I think there’s a lot of negative things in this world, that if you focus on that type of stuff and if you’re not tough enough and if you’re not hard enough for it—let me tell you what, if your feelings get hurt easily, you should stay as far away from social media as possible,” stated White. “Social media is one of the greatest marketing tools of all time. And what you have to understand is, you have to embrace the negativity too.”

"You're never going to be in a scenario anywhere in life where everything is positive. Oh, everybody loves me and everybody's saying great things about all the things that I do. It's impossible. So if that is even your mindset, you're way too soft for probably a lot of things. But to say that social media is bad, it’s the same thing that they said about us when we were younger, that television was horrible for you."

"Listen, there's a lot of bad things out there in the world. If you are soft and if you are a total wimp, forget about it. Everything's going to bother you, everything’s going to hurt your feelings, and everything's going to give you anxiety. Just lock yourself up in a closet somewhere and hide from the whole world?"

Social media has been a significant factor in the rapid growth of mixed martial arts in recent years. Without it, Conor McGregor, Joe Rogan, and many other stars associated with the UFC would likely have a much smaller celebrity status than they have today.

Not only has the online community helped those in the UFC, but it has also helped some of the most notable names in the world. Dana White took the time to discuss with Piers Morgan how he persuaded Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to join the online social world after the megastar wasn’t sold on the idea.

“The Rock didn’t want to be on social media and I said, ‘You’re crazy.’ I said, ‘Do you know how big you’ll be on social media?’ And I kind of explained it to him from a business perspective on why he should do it. And I actually set him up with my social media team and they got him started and got him going. I mean, the guy is an absolute juggernaut now on social media.”