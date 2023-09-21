Dana White: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Fight "Fallen Apart"

Dana White says he believes the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight has fallen apart. When was asked in an interview by Piers Morgan if he thought that fight would happen and how much it would make, Dana said.

"Well, we were talking about that earlier on. I think that is fallen apart. I think that had it happened and had we moved forward and done it, it would have done a billion dollars in revenue. Easily."

Only Fight Bigger Trump vs Putin

When Piers followed up asking who would win? Dana laughed, "And that I don't know. I mean, if I knew the answer to that, I'd be Vince McMahon. But who wins and who loses, I don't determine they do."

"But I tell you this, it would have been huge. It would have been the biggest fight in the history of the world. You would of had to have Trump versus Putin to beat that record."

It Takes a Different Human Being

Piers went on about how he talked to United States presidential candidate, Chris Christie, and that he said he would get in the octagon with Trump.

Dana responded, "Listen, a lot of guys say throw me in the Octagon, and then when it comes down to actually doing it, very few people in the world will actually do it."

"Yeah, no, it takes a certain type of person. That's why there's very few people in the world that actually make it into the UFC and get to that level. You have to be a very special, unique, different human being in the way that you're built, made up."

"Forget about talent and the determination and the grit that it takes to go out and train every day to become a mixed martial arts fighter. But to get to this level of the UFC, very, very few people can do it."

