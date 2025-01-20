Dana White declares Islam Makhachev No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world

After lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's UFC 311 performance, UFC CEO Dana White believes the Russian is the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

The debate over who is the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world is a hot-button topic. Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has held the position for most of the past decade. When he relinquished the light heavyweight championship in 2020, it opened the door for others like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alexander Volkanovski to stake claim to No. 1 spot.

When Jones returned three years later and won the heavyweight title, he was again elevated to the top spot in the pound-for-pound rankings. UFC CEO Dana White was one of the loudest voices in Jones' favor to occupy the position but that has changed.

After lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's UFC 311 performance on Saturday, White believes the 33-year old Russian is rightfully ranked as the No. 1 P4P fighter on the planet.

"He's already the pound-for-pound No. 1 ranking," White said during the UFC 311 Post-Fight Press Conference. When questioned if he ranked Makhachev at No. 1, White answered, "Yeah. I'll give it to him."

"Islam was willing to fight anybody. He stayed active and he went out and performed the way a guy should on a short-notice fight when you are the best in the world and you're the champion," White continued.

Makhachev is on a 15-fight winning streak. White doesn't only consider him the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, he also thinks he's the greatest lightweight in the promotion's history.

"There's no doubt about it. He's the best pound-for-pound in the world right now and he's the definitely the best to ever do it in that division," White said.