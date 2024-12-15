Dana White confirms Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen

Dana White has given a positive update on the rumored Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight.

For the majority of 2024, the rumored Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall clash has been surrounded by uncertainty, but that may have now changed.

'Bones' made his first defense of the heavyweight throne in dominant fashion last time out. Despite coming out on top and teasing his decision to not retire, a matchup between the king of the division and the interim champion still looked unlikely.

After a month of silence, Dana White has shed some positive light on the heavyweight fight.

While speaking with media following the final UFC event of the year, White confirmed that the bout would go ahead some time in 2025.

"100% [Jones vs. Aspinall happens]," White said "I think it's probably the biggest fight in heavyweight history and it's a massive fight in the history of the company."

White then spoke about how different Jones is to do business with than other fighters on the roster.

"Usually, those guys say that [they don't want to fight somebody] behind the scenes and not publicly."

"Jon says that sh*t publicly but not behind the scenes. Jon is a very unique individual to deal with."

"From day one I've been confident that Jon Jones would do that fight. Even before the fight, I said if he won, there's no way Jon doesn't do this fight."

White later gave even more hope to the highly-anticipated matchup.

"Jon Jones behind the scenes is not a guy that turns down fights," White claimed.

"Yeah, I say 100% [we see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall in 2025]."

In a fight being dubbed the biggest fight in UFC heavyweight history, Dana White believes an agreement will soon be reached.

While they're at two complete different stages in their careers, a win for either Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall would likely be a huge boost to their legacy in the sport.

Jones continues to chase a goal of becoming the greatest fighter to ever grace mixed martial arts—a feat many believe he has already achieved.