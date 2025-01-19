Dana White confirms Donald Trump making LA wildfires aid his priority

Donald Trump will head to California and help with the LA wildfires in his first week as president, claims Dana White.

Whether you love him or hate him, it's impossible to deny president Trump's love for his country. The businessman and politician managed to get the nod over the controversial Kamala Harris in the US election, and is already setting out to fix several issues in the states.

With UFC 311 in the rear view mirror, Dana White insisted that the promotion were confident their event would still go ahead despite the uncertainty with the fires.

"It wasn't [crazy] at all," White said. "We were coming here no matter what."

"Listen, you have to have a backup. You're a fool if you don't back it up and something really goes wrong."

"But we go. We're going. We went through covid. We go. We were coming here no matter what."

The UFC CEO later announced that he had spoken to Donald Trump about his upcoming plans.

According to White, Trump will travel to California in a few days to offer his help.

"I'm really happy about it and I love him. I'm really happy for him."

"He's actually gonna, he'll be here on Friday. I talked to him this morning, he said he's coming to California on Friday and wants to help out."

Listen to what Dana White had to say about Donald Trump, the LA wildfires, and UFC 311 below.

The 2025 LA wildfires are being touted the worst in history.

Many lives, homes, businesses, and irreplaceable belongings have been taken away by the fires.

Mel Gibson was just one of countless people who have suffered from the unfortunate events that have burdened Los Angeles.

While on Joe Rogan's podcast, Gibson's family home was burnt to the ground; leaving nothing but ashes.