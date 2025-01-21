Dana White celebrates Donald Trump's inauguration alongside former presidents

Dana White stood beside several former US presidents to celebrate Donald Trump's inauguration.

Donald Trump's inauguration took place today and Dana White was front and center alongside several memorable faces to cheer on his good friend.

The 78-year-old is back in office and looks forward to spending another term in the White House. Alongside some significant executive orders that the president will sign later in the day, Trump also has one eye on aiding those suffering from the disastrous LA wildfires.

As his inauguration rolled around, a guest list full of superstars was in attendance. Conor McGregor was spotted with Jake Paul and Logan Paul, podcasters the Nelk Boys and Theo Von were invited, and billionaire tech-men Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg showed their support.

One man who was always going to be hand in hand with the president is UFC CEO Dana White; who was spotted showing his appreciation for Donald Trump.

Standing beside White were former United States presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.

This was the second time Trump took the oath of office following his initial election victory in 2017, and as he has become accustomed, he has already divided opinion since being reinstated in the capital.

Watch Dana White mingle with several former presidents at Donald Trump's inauguration below.

Donald Trump will now attempt to shape his ideal America for the second time.

In a statement on social media, the 47th president promises that the country will now be approaching its golden age under his guidance.

"AMERICA IS BACK," Donald Trump said in a passionate speech posted to X. "Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body."

"I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve."

"This will truly be the golden age of America."