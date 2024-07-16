Dana White brands Donald Trump 'American Badass' after assassination attempt

Dana White has long been a supporter of Donald Trump, and recent events have only elevated the admiration that he has for the former United States President.

Trump was speaking to the nation at a recent rally as the 2024 US election draws closer. Partway through his speech, gun shots were fired and those in attendance began ducking for safety. In the commotion, with blood pouring from his ear, the 78-year-old stood tall and told America to fight.

Countless people showered Donald Trump with support for his heroics, and the latest to do so is Dana White.

Before praising him, White told Pat McAfee that the rumors of Trump turning up to UFC Denver were false.

"No, he was never going to UFC Denver," White said about the rumors. "I wasn't even [in America], I was on a plane to Italy. He wouldn't go to the UFC unless I was there."

White continued, following in everybody else's footsteps by giving Donald Trump his flowers.

"I've been saying this forever about this guy; he is one of the toughest most resilient human beings that I have ever met in my life."

"Let me tell you what, everybody wants to act like a tough guy, right. Everybody wants to act like a tough guy, well when the sh*t goes down, you find out who tough guys are and who tough guys are not."

"This guy is the legitimate, ultimate American badass of all time. You know, the guy takes a shot at him, he goes down, he stands up and he starts chanting to the crowd, 'Fight, fight, fight.'"

"I literally was blown away. I called him, as soon as I landed, I called him and he answered and he was already home from the hospital..."

"I have never known a human being like this in my life. He is literally one of the toughest, most badass guys of all time."

"This guys almost 80 years old, a guy tried to blow his head off, and to have the reaction he did when he got up. This guys been a friend of mine for 25 years, he's one of the greatest human beings I've ever met."

"He's an unbelievable friend and he is forever now the ultimate American badass. That picture that you just showed will go down in history a hundred years after we're dead."

Dana White donates to GoFundMe page to help Donald Trump shooting victims

Following the disastrous event on July 13, the Trump campaign has set up a GoFundMe page for victims of the shooting.

So far, the page has raised $4.3 million, with Dana White joining other notable celebrities in contributing to the cause.

White donated $50,000 and has helped the fund boost its numbers since the tragedy on Saturday.