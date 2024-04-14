Dana White announces UFC 302 main event, Strickland vs. Costa in co-main

UFC CEO Dana White announced the UFC 302 main event and co-main event during the UFC 300 Post-Fight Press Conference.

UFC 302 on June 1st at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. didn't have an announced main event or co-main event until Saturday.

UFC CEO Dana White announced during the UFC 300 Post-Fight Press Conference that the lightweight title will be on the line in the UFC 302 main event. Champion Islam Makhachev faces Dustin Poirier. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland takes on former title challenger Paulo Costa.

"June 1st, Newark, New Jersey pay-per-view, the main event Islam vs. Poirier," White said. "Co-main event, five rounds, Strickland versus Costa."

Makhachev (25-1) knocked out former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in his last fight. Both of his title defenses have been against Volkanovski. Poirier (30-8, 1 NC) ended Benoit Saint Denis' five-fight winning streak in his last outing, winning by knockout.

Strickland (28-6) lost the 185-pound championship to Dricus Du Plessis via split decision at UFC 297 in January. He's lobbied for an immediate rematch but after meeting with the fight promotion agreed to face Costa next.

Costa (14-3) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to former titleholder Robert Whittaker in his last fight. Having lost three of his last four matches, Costa is in desperate need of a win.