Dana White announces several big fights, including HUGE UFC 300 announcement

Dana White has once again delivered to MMA fans by announcing a plethora of big matchups set to take place at UFC 300 and other events in 2024.

The UFC often loves to start each year strong and it looks to be aiming to make a big statement during the first quarter of 2024.

As we move closer to the historic event, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding who will be featured on the UFC 300 card. Luckily enough, it seems like the wait is partially over after Dana White made a huge announcement about that and numerous other cards for next year.

Taking to social media, White introduced us to some fun bouts set to take place at UFC 298. The event on February 17 will be headlined by the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski in his title defense against undefeated rising star Ilia Topuria—and the spectacle now has some strong additions to its main card.

"What's up guys, Merry Christmas. I got some fight announcements for you. So, February 17. UFC 298 in Anaheim, number three-ranked Robert Whittaker versus number six-ranked Paulo Costa. Also on the card, number eight-ranked Geoff Neal versus the number ten-ranked, undefeated, Ian Garry."

"And I know, we said that fight was on UFC 299 but it's not it's on 298 now," White said referring to the rescheduled clash between Neal and Garry. "Deal with it."

Dana White continued with his announcements. This time, he revealed a featherweight rematch in which the outcome could play a significant part in the title picture at 145.

"February 24 in Mexico City, you already know, Moreno versus Albazi is on the card. We are adding number three-ranked Brian Ortega versus number two-ranked Yair Rodriguez."

"Moreno and Albazi is the main event, but do not fear. That fight is so bada** that Ortega versus Rodriguez is a five-round co-main event."

Next came a certified number-one contender's affair in the women's flyweight division.

"Moving on to March 30 in Atlantic City. The women's flyweight matchup between the number two-ranked Erin Blanchfield versus the number three-ranked Manon Fiorot."

"Blanchfield is on a nine-fight win streak, Fiorot is on an eleven-fight win streak, and neither one of these women has lost a fight in four years. That is such a bada** matchup."

White then made the announcement which saw three fan-favorite fights make their way to the eagerly awaited UFC 300 event.

"Now, what everybody's been waiting for. No main events or anything like that but I will tell you April 13, UFC 300. Number two-ranked Jiri Prochazka versus number five-ranked Aleksandar Rakic."

"Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling moves up to featherweight to face number seven-ranked Calvin Kattar. And the return of Bo Nickal. He hasn't lost a fight in five, he's got five wins, all coming by finish. He's 5-0 and he is taking on Cody Brundage."

"Brundage's last four fights, his last four wins have all come by first-round finish. So, that is the lineup I have for you guys right now, I'll have more coming after the new year. Merry Christmas and have a happy holiday everybody."

UFC 300 fight card lineup